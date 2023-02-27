WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police were looking for a woman they said was responsible for a stabbing Sunday night at an Adams Morgan McDonald’s.

Police said she stabbed two employees at the store at the corner of 18 Street and Columbia Road after they did not give her their property.

Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police have not updated their conditions.

It was the latest crime around Adams Morgan which has seen a 20% increase in overall crime in this section of the District, according to police statistics.

Violent crime is not the only crime that has neighbors concerned.

Meeps Vintage Clothing Store has been closed for six months and was set to reopen on Valentine’s Day. That was put on hold after someone broke into the store on February 8.

It was one of the 16 burglaries in this area since the start of the year, compared to just four burglaries during the same period a year ago.

D Light Bakery is closed on Mondays and continues to show scars after someone broke into it back in January. It happened almost one year after someone set fire to the business.

“There is going to be crime in the city. … Not to caveat to living here. You know there is going to be crime, unfortunately,” said Khadijah Anderson.

Others disagreed with that sentiment.

“I don’t like it. It’s crime,” said Kamau Steeple. “I don’t want anyone to die, get hurt or none of that.”

As for a solution, some said they wanted to see more police in the area.