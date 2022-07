WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two cars caught fire due to a downed power line in the 3200 block of Cathedral Ave, Northwest, in Washington, DC.

Cars on fire due to down power lines — scary sight caused by storms in DC.



🎥: @dcfireems pic.twitter.com/SfSWPf1lKX — Jonathan Rizk (@OfficialRizk) July 13, 2022

According to DC Fire and EMS on Twitter, they could not put the fire out until Pepco arrived to turn off the power to the down lines. They also protected the nearby buildings from the fire spreading from the cars to them.

The fires have now been extinguished and there were no injuries.