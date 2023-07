WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A downed tree and transformer led to a leak and power outage in D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet just before 3:30 p.m. that a tree and transformer were downed near Rodman Street and Corey Place NW. There were also downed wires.

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS) (Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

Officials called Pepco to the scene, and firefighters established a safety zone.