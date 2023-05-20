WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire & EMS said more than 20 people have been displaced after a roof deck fire at an apartment building in Northwest D.C. on Friday evening.

Crews said that at about 8:23 p.m., they responded to the 2600 block of Adams Mill Rd NW. for a 2nd alarm fire.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw fire coming out of the roof deck of a five-story apartment building.

There were more than 20 units and 100 first responders on the scene. Crews took about 40 minutes to control the fire.

No injuries were reported.

24 apartment units were declared unhabitable.