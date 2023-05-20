WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tears filled the Fields of RFK Campus Saturday Night as family and friends turned out to celebrate the life of Arianna Davis.

“She was so sweet, and she loved everybody,” said a distraught Antionette Belk, the child’s mother.

The 10-year-old died Wednesday after someone shot her along Hayes Street NE, while she and her family drove home Mother’s Day Night. Davis is the second juvenile to die by gun violence on the same day.

Someone shot and killed Jefferson Luna-Perez, 17, near Roosevelt High School where he attended classes. A 12-year-old girl survived a gunshot wound to her leg while she slept in her home last Monday Morning.

“Something needs to be done. How many children do we have to lose,” asked Pastor Jody Fletcher, Arianna’s uncle.

Her death is the latest tragedy for the family in less than a week.

“We buried our brother yesterday (Friday). Now we have to bury our niece from the same neighborhood, for the same thing–violence,” Fletcher said.

Metro Police said they have recorded 41 children shot so far this year.

“This baby is gone. We’ll never get the opportunity to see her graduation. Never walk across the stage. Never be able to do anything.” said Fletcher.

He and others found something they can do, release dozens of balloons as a way to celebrate a young life cut short by violence.

Police are still looking for the gunmen responsible for all three shootings.