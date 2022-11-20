WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of people came together for a vigil at Freedom Plaza to honor those killed in transphobic attacks.

It happened hours after five were killed inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual event that is tough for a lot of members of the LGBTQ community. The main message conveyed is transgender people want to be seen, they want to be heard, and they want to feel safe.

There was a display of picture frames showing transgender men and women whose lives were cut short over the last year, believed to be targeted.

“These numbers are too high. Last year we had 56 deaths. This year we have 32. When are we going to have zero?” said Shareese Mone’, who organized the vigil and is the fundraiser/development coordinator with HIPS (Honoring Individual Power & Strength).

Standing in the cold, members of the trans community and allies gathered at Freedom Plaza.

“And all we’re asking for is freedom,” Mone’ said. “We’re dreaming of the dreams of opening up all this and making it accessible for ourselves and accessible for our community.”

Safety is their biggest concern.

“When will we be safe? We can’t go to our churches, our clubs, our grocery stores. Catching public transportation we’re always taunted,” said SaVanna Wanzer.

For some, the day was a time to mourn. But for others it’s motivation.

“Today I want to shout. I want to scream. We need action, not just solidarity,” Mone’ said.

It’s especially poignant in the wake of a gunman who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado on Sunday.

“We need advocacy. We need laws to be changed and we need unity, compassion, understanding,” Wanzer said. “We just need an inch of acceptance so we can grow and learn and be loved.”

“I just hope more people can get educated and just have an open heart to allow people to be people,” said Tony Bush, an LGBT advocate.

D.C. Police still have four open homicide investigations involving transgender victims.

