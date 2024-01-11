WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s a new push for student safety in schools making it’s way through the D.C. Council.

Dozens of people testified in a public hearing for two safety-centric bills Thursday.

Students, parents, teachers and leaders from community organizations signed up to testify at hearings for the School Safety Enhancement Amendment Act and Conflict Resolution Education Amendment Act.

The first of those new bills would create new director and assistant director of school safety positions in each of D.C.’s schools. They would oversee safety procedures, communications and liaise with the Metropolitan Police Department.

“If we start in our schools, we can instill lifelong skills that help students overcome conflict, build positive and lasting relationships and make our community safer,” said Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George. “This is what prevention looks like.”

The second bill would require age-appropriate conflict resolution education for students in dc schools, aimed at making sure students have the emotional tools they need to solve problems without resorting to violence.

“Students must build the skills to de-escalate and peacefully resolve conflict, and these skills can absolutely be taught. We do not need to reinvent the wheel,” said Scott Goldstein, Executive Director of Empowered.

Another point brought up by a lot of people testifying in today’s public hearings: the need for stronger in-school mental health supports and out-of-school programming.