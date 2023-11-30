WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man after he caused multiple collisions and struck a capitol barricade in D.C.

According to officers, the vehicle was driving north on I-395 at around 7:45 a.m. when it exited at Washington Ave. SW.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it allegedly hit two other cars and kept driving.

The vehicle crossed the intersection and continued along D St. SW until it turned left and struck the barricade at South Capitol and D St. SE.

Officers said they arrested the driver, 28-year-old Kevin Simon. Police charged him with reckless driving, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving after colliding.

Officers told DC News Now that Simon sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for evaluation. Simon was allegedly delirious and combative.