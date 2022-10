WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C. school bus driver is facing charges of commercial DWI with child endangerment.

Police arrested Troy Reynolds in Fairfax County during a field trip after police said the driver drove off the road.

Police said that there were 44 kids and four adults on the bus at the time of the crash. The students were from Ben Murch Elementary School in D.C. and were visiting Cox Farms in Centreville.

Police said this was not the driver’s first DWI arrest. Reynolds