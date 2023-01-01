View Post

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that a driver who hit and killed a woman and hurt another near the White House faces a number of charges, including murder.

MPD said Spiro Stafilatos, 35, who has no fixed address, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Buick LeSabre on Friday, Dec. 30 when it struck two women at 14th Street and New York Avenue NW.

It was around 4:30 p.m. that day that members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division stopped Stafilatos in the 700 block of 15th St. NW because the LeSabre which he was driving wasn’t registered and was displaying an incorrect license plate. Police said Stafilatos drove off from officers, eventually entering the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue NW against a red traffic signal.

At that time, a car that had the green light hit the left rear of the LeSabre, which spun and entered a crosswalk on the east side of the intersection. Two women were in the crosswalk when the LeSabre hit them.

DC Fire and EMS took the women to the hospital. One died. The other still was in the hospital Sunday with critical injuries. MPD said it still was in the process of trying to notify the family of the woman who died.

Stafilatos faces charges of Murder II, Aggravated Assault, No Permit, and Misuse of Tags.