WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hazmat crews were at work Thursday night into Friday morning after a dump truck overturned, spilling fuel into the street in Southeast D.C. Additionally, much of the truck’s load was in the middle of the road.

DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the incident at Minnesota and Pennsylvania avenues SE around 11:50 p.m. Thursday. The tweet said, and pictures showed, that other vehicles were damaged as a result of the wreck.

DC Fire and EMS said the driver of the dump truck left scene of the crash.