WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials were investigating four fires in Northwest D.C. on Monday. One of them started as a dumpster fire but spread into a nearby building.

The dumpster fire happened in the 4400 block of Wisconsin Ave.

The dumpster fire started in the back of a commercial building before extending into the first and second floors of that building.

In a post shortly after 7:20 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said that the fire was under control. Officials also said that crews had put out three other outside fires in the same area.

Officials said that investigators were “looking into the circumstances” of all of these fires.

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

The building that caught on fire was built in 1887 and is the oldest structure in the Grant Road Historic District, according to a post by DC Fire and EMS. A mural displaying the Tenleytown firehouse “in the horse drawn era” was painted on the side of the building.

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

DC Fire and EMS said no injuries were reported.