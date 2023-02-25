WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Early bloom is underway for cherry blossom trees. These trees are blossoming along the waterfront at the National Harbor and are the earliest bloom in recorded history.

“And we have classes for our event Sunday called Sakura Sunday, where we highlight and honor Japanese culture. We’ll have entertainment, we’ll have shows and demonstrations and just kind of a great day. Our first-class [is] sold out so we added another day,” said Deborah Topcik, the marketing director at the National Harbor

An official prediction of when the cherry trees will bloom has not been made, but these trees along the harbor are now in full bloom. So if you are looking for something to do this weekend, head to the waterfront to look at the bright pink flowers.

The National Harbor’s cherry blossom festival officially kicks off on March 16th and runs through April 16th. For more information head to their website.