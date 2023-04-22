WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than a billion people around the world will take part in Earth Day activities. Since 1970, April 22 is the day people clean parks, plant trees and find ways to help the environment.

One local group that is being taught to think green is the students in the Montessori program at The Woods Academy.

The Bethesda School had a landscaper teach the children to plant flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Jodie Shoemaker, Assistant Head of the School, said the goal of the program is to prepare the students to live lives of significance and teach them to be global citizens.

Scott Taft from Parick Design gave hands-on training to the 30 students taking part in the school’s Earth Day Project.

The Cornell University graduate said the reason he wanted to share the knowledge from his degree in Landscape Architecture with the five and six-year-olds was personal.

“My grandfather taught me how to plant when I was four years old. Now it’s fun too as an older person being on the other end of that is a nice thing,” said Taft.