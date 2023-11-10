WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District’s historic Eastern Market is celebrating 150 years in operation with a two-day Novemberfest.

The market first opened on November 12, 1873, at 225 7th Street SE.

The event kicks off November 10 at 6:00 p.m. with a fundraiser for adults 21 and up featuring food from local restaurants, limited-edition beer from Atlas Brew Works, and live music from the Rock Creek Kings.

The fundraiser takes place at Eastern Market North Hall, 227 7th Street SE. Tickets are $25 per person and include a $10 food/beverage token.

The event continues through Saturday and Sunday with loads of activities for visitors to enjoy.

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can enjoy performances and presentations on stage at 7th St. & North Carolina Ave.

Saturday on stage:

East City Bookshop Story Time | 9-10 a.m.

| 9-10 a.m. Stuart-Hobson Jazz Band | 10:30-11:30 a.m.

| 10:30-11:30 a.m. HumTunes | 11:30-1:30 p.m.

| 11:30-1:30 p.m. Too Much Talent | 2-4 p.m.

Sunday on stage:

Tara Hoot Story Time | 9:00-10:00 a.m.

| 9:00-10:00 a.m. Lorenz & Karen | 11-Noon

| 11-Noon Anniversary Ceremony | Noon-12:30 p.m.

| Noon-12:30 p.m. Rock Creek Kings | 12:30-2:30 p.m.

| 12:30-2:30 p.m. The BillAlfred Project | 3:00-4:00 p.m.

According to their website “All weekend long there will be shopping, walking tours, classes & cooking demos, high-wheel bicycles, child-friendly games, historic interpreters and more.“