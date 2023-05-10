WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday a rally organized by DC Charter School Alliance and Education Reform Now D.C.

They called on DC Council to not shortchange public charter schools by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Organizers of the rally said they are speaking up now because DC Charter schools are set to receive $187 million less than dc public schools.

“We want to make sure that there is a change that happens now. We want to make sure there is a closing of the gap we are seeing in the funding. We want to make sure that we acknowledge and appreciate the hard work that our educators put in every day for our students,” said Jessica Giles, the Executive Director of Education Reform Now DC.

The “Stop The Shortchange Rally” took place on the steps of the Wilson Building and the rally came ahead of the Council’s important first vote on the budget scheduled for May 16

Rallygoers called for equity as they held signs and called out chants outside the Wilson Building.

“If the district teachers are getting a certain amount of pay, my teachers deserve a certain amount of pay. Why? because all the boys are the same. We’re here to serve everyone,” said Tony Traynham, an Educator With Statesman College Preparatory Academy For Boys.

Traynham who was at the rally said the difference in funding to DC charter schools and DCPS could mean a difference in resources for charter school students.

“It may make them feel irrelevant. Like what’s the difference between them and us? and we never want it to be them and us. It’s education or else,” said Traynham.

“Let’s get this thing right and let’s fight for what should have happened and make sure everybody gets compensated fairly,” said a mother who spoke at Wednesday’s rally.

Organizers of the rally said they are asking three things of the council.

First, all funding should go through the uniform-per-student funding formula.

Second, expanding the definition of the teacher to include educator positions like a counselor, and social worker so they all get pay increases. And third, a commitment from the DC Council to making public charter school budgets whole overtime.

“Put your money where your mouth is. don’t say believe in equity and leave out of basically 48 percent of the schools that need and serve our children every day,” said Jacque Patterson, the D.C. State Board Member. “Charters represent 48 percent of our ecosystem in public education,” he added as he addressed the rally.

“There’s about a $187 million difference in the funding the mayor has proposed for dc public schools compared to the charter sector,” said Phil Mendelson, DC Council Chairman.

Mendelson said the funding gap between charter schools and DCPS is a high hill but the council will try during the first budget vote to begin reducing the gap.

“The council is looking at making some correction,” Mendelson said. “What we have done so far through the committee work is increased funding for the individual DCPS schools. What I’m hopeful is that next week there’ll be some additional dollars in the charter sector giving so many additional dollars given to DCPS.

At the end of the rally, people were encouraged to sign a petition that would to the council