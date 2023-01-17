WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crews have removed the first of the estimated 1,000 tires illegally dumped in Anacostia Park under the I-295 overpass.

“Seeing them go is such a relief,” Sean McGinty, the public information officer for the National Park Service (NPS), which owns the land.

The agency is not the only one glad to see the tires go. Ward 8 Woods is the environmental group that found the tires on December 23.

“We’re very happy. This is a significant victory,” said Nathan Harrington, the founder and director of Ward 8 Woods.

Despite relief to see the tires removed, Harrington wants to see more done to prevent similar dumping in the future.

“It shouldn’t take residents coming upon something taking pictures, going viral, getting on the news in order to have basic enforcement against illegal dumping,” Harrington said.

The NPS and U.S. Park Police are still trying to figure out who dumped the tires. But, the belief is someone dumped them from the overpass.

“There were tires still remaining on the overpass,” McGinty said. “If you can see, there are still some tires hanging from trees behind me.”

The investigation and the weather slowed the removal of the tires to a recycling center.

“We are loading the tires into trucks, driving them to Baltimore,” said McGinty. “That takes time to get the trucks back here to do more loads.”

The last of the tires should be gone by the end of the week.

The penalty for illegal dumping on federal land, according to the NPS, is up to five years in prison, a fine that would be determined, and restitution for the clean-up cost.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Park Service.