WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-count indictment is charging eight men from the D.C.-area for their involvement in an interstate drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia announced Wednesday.

The men are believed to have participated in an interstate fentanyl and cocaine conspiracy responsible for distributing multi-kilogram quantities of narcotics throughout the region. The following men were charged:

Samuel Braxton, 55, formerly of Washington, D.C.

Ronnie Rogers, 68, of Washington, D.C.

Wayne Glymph, 57, of Port Tobacco, Md.

Ricky Jackson, 65, of Washington, D.C.

Kevin Quattlebaum, 57, of Upper Marlboro, Md.

Michael Owens, 36, of St. Charles, Md.

Michael Stewart, 59, of Washington, D.C.

Seven of the men listed above were in custody as of Nov. 29.

The indictment alleges overlapping conspiracies to possess and distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) determined that a portion of the fentanyl powder contained carfentanil, an animal tranquilizer 100 times more potent than fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a press release.

“Anyone selling this poison on our streets or funneling these drugs to our community will find themselves on the wrong end of a criminal investigation. With the dedicated legion of law enforcement partners, we will pursue those people regardless of where – in the United States or the world – they may be,” said U.S. Attorney, Matthew Graves, in the release.

The fentanyl and cocaine distribution conspiracies ran from at least July 2021 and Aug. 2022, respectively, until Nov. 2023 when the arrests were executed.

In their investigation, law enforcement officials seized more than eight kg. of high potency fentanyl, more than 6,000 fake pills containing fentanyl resembling OxyContin and more than six kg. of cocaine. Officers also seized eight firearms, one of which had armor-piercing capabilities nicknamed “the cop killer,” and more than $70,000 in cash and money orders, a portion of which was intended to purchase fentanyl.

“Fatal drug poisonings caused by deadly drugs like fentanyl are the most significant threats throughout the United States and in our area, in particular,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge , Jarod Forget, in the release. “These poisonings are driven by drug traffickers and local gangs involved in violent crimes. Thanks to the investigation by DEA and local, state, and federal partners, the indictments mentioned today led to dismantling a multi-state drug trafficking organization that was involved in distributing unprecedented amounts of fentanyl within and beyond the Nation’s Capital.”