WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser along with the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture, the Department For Hire Vehicles and DoorDash said free dash cams will be provided to all District rideshare and mobile drivers on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The distributions will take place at the RFK Parking Lot 3, located at 2400 East Capitol Street NE. No appointments are needed to pick up a dash cam.

Eligible District residents who work as rideshare and mobile delivery drivers can install the dash cams in their cars to record audio and video during their trips. This effort is in hopes of deterring crime and assisting police in solving crimes committed at or near for-hire drivers.

The cameras will come with microSD cards to store video and allow drivers to independently connect their cameras to cloud storage services as well.

“We encourage eligible rideshare and delivery drivers to take advantage of this free dash cam distribution program,” Bowser stated in a news release. “These dash cams are one more tool we have for keeping people safe and holding criminals accountable.”

The distribution program was announced earlier this year and is being funded partly by DoorDash with a $500,000 investment.

“We’re constantly working to make dashing even safer, and hope that everyone participating in this program will have even greater peace of mind when out on the road,” stated DoorDash’s Head of U.S. Public Policy, John Horton.

Eligible residents will need to show proof of D.C. residency, their driver’s license number, car information and proof of work. Once approved, drivers will receive a QR code which will allow them to get their free dash cam.

Residents interested in registering for a free camera can apply here.