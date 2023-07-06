WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto is introducing three emergency bills to the council, all in the name of safety and preventing the growing gun violence.

Pinto’s introduced emergency legislation would work to keep violent criminals locked up.

“We have to act now. This is an emergency. We have to act urgently to address it,” Pinto said.

One of Pinto’s bills looks to prevent crime and violence. It would make it harder for suspects to be released from custody before their trial, expanding the private security rebate program, expediting cases involving child victims in sexual abuse and domestic violence cases and increasing data sharing.

Another bill would make changes to current police chase policies involving vehicles. Currently, D.C. police have a no-pursuit policy. The change would allow D.C. police to authorize certain chases.

The third would require greater transparency from the D.C. Office of Unified Communications and provide greater public access to dispatches.

While some are happy the council is working to prevent violence, others say it’s not enough and is not getting to the root cause of the issue.

The month of July has already seen several homicides and a mass shooting injuring nine people in Northeast D.C.

“Those individuals, you gotta stay accountable for what you do,” said William Weaver-Bey, a community advocate.

Weaver-Bey spent two decades in federal prison for a bank robbery. He said the bills alone are not enough.

“It is good and it isn’t good because what are they going to do after you done all of that? What are you going to do when you come out?” Weaver-Bey said.

He says the District needs more people like him to educate young people and spaces open at all hours for them to go to.

“If they have that haven that they go to then they’ve got guys such as myself and others, they can make that call,” he said. “Say ‘hey man, look, man come and get me, man. I don’t want to go out there. I ain’t trying to do no wrong.'”

Weaver-Bey said stopping the violence starts with changing mindsets. He said the legislation is just putting a “Band-Aid on a major opening by a doctor.”

Pinto’s legislation goes up for a vote on Tuesday. If nine council members vote yes, the bills go into effect immediately.

“I do believe that it will help,” Pinto said. “It will certainly not solve all crime that we’re seeing in the city, but I believe that the provisions in this emergency will allow us to see crime go down this summer.”