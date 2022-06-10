WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District has begun preparations for March for Our Lives on Saturday, but students attending the march have been preparing all week — calling on congress for a compromise to pass gun reform legislation immediately.

Students met with elected officials such as Sen. Chris Murphy (D – CT) and Republicans across the aisle who were able to take meetings with the students this past week.



For these students, the thought of an active shooter entering their school, or losing a loved to gun violence is their worst nightmare — but for March for Our Lives board member Mariah Cooley, it was her reality.

Cooley lost her cousin to gang violence in 2017. She became involved with March for Our Lives so others wouldn’t have to experience the pain she felt.

The last march held in D.C. was back in March of 2018. Cooley says she, along with other students, are disheartened they are marching again four years later, but are hopeful the recent mass shootings will finally cause Congress to act.



“Here we are today, four years later, still marching because of the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde,” said Cooley. “So, we asked our elected officials, ‘When will enough be enough?’ This past week, we have been meeting with Republicans and Democrats across the aisle — gun owners, as well — and asked them how we can come together in this moment.”

Cooley says to expect record numbers this year for these marches. Over 450 events will be held across 46 states.