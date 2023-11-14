WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One Northeast D.C. house caught the eye of people on social media after it was listed with fire damage.

“Because of the fire damage Agents, please inform your clients that they are entering the property at their Own Risk. Also bring your Flashlights,” the description said.

The house at 3400 S. Dakota Ave. NE, which is “STRICTLY SOLD AS IS CONDITION,” was first listed on Redfin on Nov. 9 for $500,000. The listing starts off with a photograph of the home, complete with boarded-up windows and a blackened wall.

At least 100 DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the fire on S. Dakota Avenue NE on Jan. 4, 2023.

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

One person who lived there and one firefighter were injured. Officials said that neither had life-threatening injuries.