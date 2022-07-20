WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The nation’s capital is braving the heat with temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the third day in a row. While some have the ability to work indoors or even take the whole day off to enjoy the sun, others can’t and have to work through the heat. DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee spoke with some essential utility workers who had to keep working through the heat to keep the city running and they said it was a struggle to find any relief from the heat.

“Nah. Our work doesn’t stop. We gotta keep going.” Joe Bowman, storm drain worker, DC Water and Sewer

Outdoor work is always hard in the heat, but sometimes it’s almost unbearable in a heat wave like the one the District experiencing right now. Some companies will change their worker’s schedules to avoid peak temperatures. But essential workers like Joe Bowman, a storm drain worker at DC Water and Sewer, don’t have that luxury. He knows it’s important to ensure the storm drains are clear before the rain.

“That’s important because of flooding conditions and stuff like that. That’s why we keep the storm drains cleaned out and stuff,” Bowman explained.

Construction workers out on Massachusetts Avenue have coolers filled with plenty of ice water to try and stay cool, but they need to keep moving to finish repairing the road. Bernard Jones, an equipment operator at Milani Construction, the company responsible for the road repairs on Massachusetts Avenue, says the heat is sometimes unbearable and while the crews could take more breaks, it would slow down progress on the roadway.

“When we’re working in certain areas, like an intersection or something like that, you need to try to hurry up and get it open,” Bowman said.

While some of the machinery has fans, air conditioning, or open cabs, they don’t provide much relief from the heat and could even be damaged by dust and debris. At around 2 p.m., just before peak temperatures hit, the heat monitor read 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the asphalt. Bowman says workers can’t get any relief from the heat and just have to push through the temperatures.

“It’s [the heat and sun] coming down from the top. It’s coming up from the bottom,” Bowman said.

Bowman also asked drivers to be patient when driving through any construction zone and should be mindful of the workers repairing the roads.

“When you’re sitting in the car in the AC, you could be a little more patient. There are people out working in the heat,” Bowman explained. “They’re trying to get the work done so you could be accommodated later on.”

The District is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Thursday night.