WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of fireworks are lining the Reflecting Pool in preparation for the 2023 July 4th fireworks show. The show is set to start promptly at 9:09 p.m.

The National Park Service (N.P.S.) said the show will last for 17 minutes and 30 seconds. People can watch from either the Lincoln Memorial or east of the World War II Memorial. Mike Litterst, Spokesperson for the National Mall, said, “Fireworks are shot at 1,000 to 1,500 feet in the air, so no matter where you are, you’re going to get a good view.”

While some people may grab a spot on the National Mall early, most people will come to fill the area around dinnertime. Litterst said some people come to the mall as late as 8:30 p.m. for the show.

There are multiple street and parking closures in the area. Litterst recommends taking public transit if you can. He said, “Strongly urge people to take the Metro, or if you’re coming in from out of town or the suburbs, park uptown somewhere and take the Metro in a few stations to save yourself the headache.” For a full list of closures, click here.

The top three tips from N.P.S. are to leave pets at home, take the Metro and stay hydrated.