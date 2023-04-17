Editor’s Note: DC News Now’s full interview with D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee is included at the end of this story.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said that there has always been pressure, but recent political tension has added to that.

Republicans in Congress have weighed in on rising crime in the District. The GOP attorney general of Virginia did as well after a few high-profile incidents.

Contee, however, told DC News Now that he blocks out the criticism. He commented on others using his name to illustrate points that D.C. officials are soft on criminals.

“People invoke my name all the time and at the end of the day, I’m going to speak the truth as I see it,” Contee told DC News Now in an exclusive interview. “I’m not a politician. That’s not my role. I’m the chief of police in the nation’s capital.”

“I’m going to speak the truth whether I’m sitting here on the corner with you and Alabama Avenue, whether I’m before Congress, whether I’m sitting before city council, whether I’m on the phone in a closed meeting with a city council member,” Contee said. “I’m going to say the exact same thing and my truth is not going to change.”

The Metropolitan Police Department has seen its ranks thin out, just as many have voiced concerns about spikes in crimes such as homicides, sex abuse and carjackings within the District.

Police statistics showed that violent crime was only up 2 percent compared to this time last year, but homicides have jumped 31 percent.

Debate had circulated the D.C. Council’s attempt to revise the antiquated criminal code. In March, the U.S. Senate voted to overturn it.

Contee acknowledged that Republican House members used his criticism of the revision to illustrate that crime is out of control, but he said that he didn’t want any part of that argument.

“I think that people will weaponize the words to say what they want to say,” Contee said. “With the exception of the space of homicides that has been creeping up, the homicides is less than what we had the previous year. People will take that and weaponize it, and that’s why I hate to use statistics when we talk about crime.”

Contee said that he felt council members could have done more to tackle crime.

“I think that there are things and I’ve shared those things with council members, things that I think are not particularly supportive of focusing on violent crime,” he said.

Contee said that the Council’s criminal code revisions — especially proposed reductions to some penalties for carjackings and robberies — didn’t take victims into account.

“It really flabbergasts me to even think about — why are we so inclined to look at trying to reverse the tide for people who have violated our communities?” the chief said. “What about the people who have been victimized? What in all of that are we doing for them?”

Contee said violent offenders with guns often recommit crimes. He said that the revised code didn’t address that aspect.

“We’re talking about criminals with guns in our communities,” he said. “And I don’t want to make it easy for them to be back out in our streets committing violent acts.”

The changes to the criminal code “should have been handled as a local matter,” Contee said, adding that “it should have been dealt with before we got there.”

Contee said he wants to focus on how residents of the District are feeling about crime. He said it was his “responsibility” to communicate with the community on how they are feeling about crime.

“As long as people are not feeling safe, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Contee said. “Any one homicide is one too many. Any one shooting is one too many.”

Contee said he was asked to appear before the GOP-controlled House Oversight Committee. He is only expected to accompany Mayor Muriel Bowser for the appearance next month.

“I’m assuming at some point I’ll probably show up on somebody’s table,” he said. “But again, my truth doesn’t change wherever I happen to be.”

Contee said he believes crime spikes will level out this year with the right policing.

“I grew up in our city at the height of the crack epidemic when we had almost 500 murders in our city. And that’s not where we are now at a time where we didn’t have a lot of development, you didn’t look around and see cranes,” the chief said.

“I’m confident that this city is a resilient city, that this police department is a resilient police department. And we will see this through,” he stated.