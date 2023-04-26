WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Silver Spring woman is frustrated after continuously being denied rides through Uber and Lyft. She says it’s all because of her foldable wheelchair.

The problem started last Wednesday when Ana R., who didn’t want her last name used, had three different drivers pull up, see her wheelchair and pull away.

Ana is also friends with DC News Now reporter Daniel Hamburg.

After a recent surgery, Ana has been using a foldable wheelchair to get around, but it hasn’t been easy.

“I’ve had, I think a total of eight Uber rides since last Monday and since those rides, three of them have literally driven up, seeing that I’m in a wheelchair, press the cancel button on the trip and then keep driving,” Ana said.

Uber does have a service for wheelchair-accessible vehicles, but the company’s website says “Riders who use folding wheelchairs can request a ride in all other options available through the Uber app. Drivers are expected to accommodate riders using walkers, canes, folding wheelchairs, or other assistive devices.”

“It weighs 23 pounds. My luggage weighs more than that,” Ana said.

After last week’s trouble, Ana is now documenting everything.

“I always screenshot now so I know who it is, and then I let them know hello I’m in a folding wheelchair, and they have the option as soon as they read it to go ahead and cancel,” Ana said.

Tuesday afternoon, DC News Now saw it firsthand. Only 30 seconds after being assigned a driver and sending that text, Ana said, “He just canceled. Yeah, this is normal.”

It happened twice more before someone finally picked her up.

“It’s very unfortunate. I think that in general, this means that there’s more education and training that needs to be done across platforms, and across drivers,” said Dionna Maria Lewis, president of the Washington Bar Association and managing attorney of District Legal Group.

Lewis says drivers may be going against federal law protecting those with disabilities.

“I think that they could run into a lot of trouble, not just the individual drivers but also the companies themselves,” Lewis said. “If they don’t get a handle on these drivers who to me are violating not only company policy, driver policy, but perhaps even federal law.”

“This isn’t something that’s going to affect me long term, but at the same time there’s so many people who this is their life. And that’s so not fair,” Ana said.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said, “We are deeply troubled to hear about (Ana’s) experience. Uber does not tolerate discrimination of any kind, and all drivers agree to transport assistive devices when signing up for the Uber platform. We are investigating these incidents and will take appropriate action.”

Uber has a team that investigates these cases, including possibly removing drivers’ access to the app. As part of the sign-up process, drivers receive information and resources on transporting riders with disabilities.

Ana also had one ride canceled by a Lyft driver. A Lyft spokesperson said, “Lyft is committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community. Drivers are required by law and Lyft’s anti-discrimination policy to transport riders who use foldable mobility devices, and those who deny service to or otherwise discriminate against riders are at risk for removal from the Lyft platform.”

Lyft has a dedicated webpage for its foldable wheelchair policy.

In 2020, Lyft revised its foldable wheelchair policy, notifying drivers of the revision in a welcome email sent to all drivers, communicating the policy to current drivers once each quarter, and creating a tutorial on how to best accommodate riders with wheelchairs or other mobility devices and incentivizing drivers to watch it.