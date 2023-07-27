WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Extreme heat is having an impact on commuters all across the DMV.

“It’s definitely frustrating, obviously there’s nothing they really can do,” said Odyssey Armitage, who takes the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) four days a week to go to and from D.C.

On Thursday, the VRE canceled two Manassas line trains during the evening commute. It slowed down all trains on the line to just 25 mph south of Alexandria due to excessive heat.

The heat can cause the tracks to expand and potentially buckle. To put less stress on the tracks, trains need to slow down.

“The train usually goes about 50 to 60 miles per hour. To get home, I’m at the end of the Manassas line, so it usually takes me 55 to 60 minutes to get there,” Armitage said. “With the train slowing down it’ll take me almost double the time.”

Other commuters also expressed frustration.

“It’s been really tough because that’s my only way to get to work,” Melissa Bass, who also takes the Manassas line, said. “I have to leave early and it’s tough when you have work to do, and now I have to rush home and continue working.”

Meanwhile, the Maryland Area Rail Commuter, or MARC train, was also impacted.

The agency canceled a Penn Line train out of Union Station Wednesday through Friday, due to excessive heat.

The Maryland Transit Administration also issued a severe weather alert, warning commuters:

“Severe weather can result in multiple types of warnings and speed restrictions that CSX, or Amtrak, may deem necessary to issue. With all warnings, (Flash Flood, Wind, etc.) comes speed restrictions and delays of 20-25 minutes are not uncommon. These restrictions are issued to ensure you have a safe ride to your destination.”

Those taking mass transit should check with their transit agency for updates on any delays or cancelations.