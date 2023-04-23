WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now)–A man who scammed nearly $1,000 from a bagel shop Saturday may be connected to similar incidents around the country.

Security footage caught him dressed in black with a ball cap at Pearl’s Bagels near Mount Vernon Square. He talked to the manager on duty, then went back to check on fire suppression equipment over the cooking area.

He claimed to work for Fireline, the company that supplies the equipment, according to one of the owners of the shop.

However, the man does not work for Fireline. He presented four receipts from a company called Metro Fire Prevention…However, it doesn’t exist.

“I’ll be back and I’ll be in out in three minutes,” the man can be heard saying on the video as he left. He never returned as his scam also earned him $970.

“She (the manager) just looked at the totals. She didn’t look at the specifics,” said co-owner Oliver Cox. “We were too busy, which I honestly think was part of his plan.”

The receipts claim Metro Fire Prevention is located on State Street in D.C. There’s no such street named that.

“He spoke the jargon in a believable way that he seemed like he really was with the company we contract with,” said Cox.

Pearl’s Bagels may not be the first victim. The suspect resembles someone who pulled similar scams in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania that date back all to 2017. All involved a company called Metro Fire Prevention or Protection.

Cox promises his staff will be better prepared the next time someone claims to be from a company that wants to be paid.