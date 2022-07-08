WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police responded to a false 911 call on Friday morning at a home behind the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police received a call around 10:45 about a shooting in a building in the 200 block of A Street NE.

DC News Now’s news partner DC Realtime News reported that the D.C. Fire Department also responded at first.

Police said that when they first arrived, they did not find any signs of a shooting. After further investigation, they realized that a false 911 call had been made from outside the home and there had been no incident or shooting.

Officials said during a press conference that the building was a “residence with a business connection.”