WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The country is just one day away from what some people are calling a “hunger cliff” as a pandemic program is set to expire.

Tuesday is the final day that families on SNAP, or the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program, will receive extra monthly emergency allotments. The extra money was approved by Congress during the pandemic. It expires at the end of February.

“People’s budgets are already stretched so this is going to make it even harder, and dare I say, impossible for them to be able to meet their own needs,” said Radha Muthiah, CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank.

According to Muthiah, 330,000 families in the DMV will be affected, and families will lose about $93 per month.

“Believe it or not, you can do and make a meal for about $4 if you will, but with $93 less that translates to 23 fewer meals a month,” said Muthiah. “That’s about a week’s worth of meals that you are now coming up short on.”

Between the program ending and the cost of food rising, the agency is preparing for an influx of clients over the next few weeks.

“We have to pivot to purchasing more,” said Muthiah.

“I think they should leave it the way it is because it’s inflation out there. Everything went up — not only the food, it [prices] went up everywhere,” said Yvonne Curtis.

Curtis receives SNAP benefits. She said she was immediately worried when she found out the pandemic program was ending.

“I wouldn’t think they would do that. Especially you’ve got the seniors and a lot of kids out here that got to be fed,” she said. “It’s going to affect me because I’m going to eat less.”

“I think this reduction will affect households tremendously,” said Anthony Bryant.

Bryant doesn’t personally receive SNAP benefits. But, he is concerned about the impact this will have.

“It always affects people when you take something away that was given. Yeah, sure people were living it without it, but this bonus really did help households, especially with inflation,” he said. “Don’t get rid of it.”

For those looking for additional resources and places to get food, you can visit Capital Area Food Bank’s website.

Muthiah also encouraged people to reach out to their local SNAP office for help.