WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Families and adults gathered Sunday at The Arc seeking ways to reduce youth violence that continues to plague the District.

“[Kids] need platforms,” said community activist Ronald Moten, who hosted one of the group sessions. “They say let’s use apps, things like that to get positive things out about what they’re doing, or what they can do. The things they need.”

Play-4-Lyfe hosted the Youth Violence Summit on Aug. 13.

Crime involving youth has been a topic of conversation and concern in the District.

A 14-year-old boy is accused of the July 13 murder of a construction worker at Howard University.

Further, so far this year 67 juveniles have been shot in Washington, D.C., according to D.C. Police – that’s 25 more compared to the same time last year.

Many young children can turn to violence because they have nowhere else to go. A goal of the youth summit is to guide young children toward positive influences.

“I want to make sure that these kids, you know, have something to do somewhere, to go have people to communicate with,” organization member Jahvon Gordon said.

Others say families and young children often don’t know where to go for help. This is where Play-4-Lyfe wants to help.

“In that case, that’s where we’re trying to be the central house, I guess, and making sure that we can connect the dots for people,” said Dinae Chinn, another member of the organization.

The organization offers basketball and other recreational activities for youth, where they can settle their differences on the court, not on the streets.