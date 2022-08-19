WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The families of two men shot and killed by DC Police last month are continuing to call for transparency and accountability from police.

On Friday, several organizations and about three dozen people held a rally outside the Department of Justice, continuing the fight “for transparency and a full and real investigation into the racist police killings of Kevin Hargrav-Shird and Lazarus Wilson,” according to Sean Blackman of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Metropolitan Police said that two off-duty officers were on Wharf Street in July when one of the officers saw Wilson pull out a gun during an argument. They said that when officers told Wilson to drop his weapon, he didn’t listen, so one of the officers shot him.

“Did Jason Bagshaw violate orders by pursuing Wilson and firing his weapon? Did Jason Bagshaw consume alcohol that evening?” a woman named Fae said during Friday’s rally.

“Two things can be true. A person can have a gun and a person can still be here,” said NeeNee Taylor, executive director of Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a local organization.

Police said that they believed Kevin Hargraves-Shird was involved in a shooting at Longfellow Street and Georgia Avenue NW. Police followed a car that may have had something to do with the shooting. One of the officers said when he got out of the car, Hargraves-Shird had a gun and didn’t follow commands from police.

“We are calling for an independent investigation. We are demanding that all footage and documentation be released from both incidents to the public and to the families,” Fae said.

“We actually want the Department of Justice to not only investigate the shootings but investigate MPD overall,” Taylor said.

Mayor Bowser has said the police department’s internal affairs division and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia is investigating the shootings, as required by law.

DC News Now reached out to MPD for comment but did not receive a reply.