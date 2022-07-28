WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Concerns about the economy are top of mind for many American families as the United States economy shrinks for the second consecutive quarter. This is raising red flags that America could be heading toward a recession. Tonight, families are struggling to keep up with rising prices and some shoppers in Northwest D.C. say the decision to pay rent or put food on the table is coming up far more often than before.

“People are really suffering.” Pearl Igbulu, D.C. mother of 2

Pearl Igbulu is a mom of two living in Columbia Heights. She says she might have to move in order to keep providing for her kids. She has had to shift her spending habits and cut back on items that used to be staples in her home.

“When you [would] go to the store before the inflation, you could go to the store with a one-hundred-dollar bill and you come out with two bunches of bags. You’re looking happy,” Igbulu said. “But now you to go the store with a one-hundred-dollar bill, you come out with a single bag and you’re like, ‘what the heck?'”

Patrick Moriarty is a financial advisor who says that while it may feel like the U.S. is in a recession, it hasn’t officially been declared. He also explained that a recession is unlikely to unfold based on factors determined by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

“They look at six factors which include personal income, nonfarm payrolls, employment, consumption, sales, and GDP,” Moriarty said. “So some of these numbers are negative, the production side of it is negative, but the employment side of it is very strong. We still have very low unemployment.”

Moriarty also explained that one of the clearest signs of a recession is high unemployment which is not currently the case.

So when will we see any relief? According to Moriarty, the answer could depend on oil prices.

“The price of gasoline and oil affects everybody they are part of the whole economy,” Moriarty explained. “Everything is shipped by a train or a truck and as that price comes down, the price of goods will come down as well.”

Igbulu is frustrated with the rising prices and says employers should also raise wages to alleviate employees’ burdens. She also has this suggestion for the fed.

“They should come live within the masses. They will see that a lot of people are suffering and they’re just trying to live off of whatever it is they get,” Igbulu said.

Moriarty predicts high prices could remain for at least 6 to 9 months before shoppers could see any relief. He explained a normal inflation cycle could take anywhere from 18 months to 2 years to move through the economic system.