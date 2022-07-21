WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A family is in mourning after their daughter was hit and killed in the District Wednesday morning.

According to police, 40-year-old Shawn O’Donnell was riding her bike to work on 21st Street when she was fatally struck by a Mack truck. Officials said the truck was turning right onto I Street. O’Donnell was hit by the right side of the truck.

“She was a girl who loved to dance, who loved to sing. Who loved her mother and called me her best friend,” said Mary O’Donnell, Shawn’s mother.

O’Donnell was a native of California and graduated from Berkeley University. Her mother said she ran marathons, hiked Mount Kilimanjaro and was a rower. She worked for the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer. She helped refugees in Burma and Thailand.

“Although the pain I feel will never go away, it’s not just the family that lost someone. It’s the country that lost someone,” said Mary O’Donnell.

O’Donnell is the third cyclist to be fatally hit by a vehicle this month.

“It’s been heartbreaking. It’s been brutal. Every time a cyclist gets on their bike and sets out they wonder if it’s going to be me next,” said Monica Morin, a cyclist.

Morin plans to honor O’Donnell by installing a ghost bike at the scene of the crash. A ghost bike, which is an unused bike painted white, is meant to symbolize the loss of life. And serve as a call to action. She’s also making ghost bikes for the two other cyclists killed.

“I’m only doing what I hope someone does for me when I’m hit and killed,” said Morin. “Our transportation is designed to kill 40,000 people a year and it succeeds. And we need to fundamentally reexamine all aspects of our transportation system.”

The District does have a Vision Zero policy, which is a plan intended to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities. Plus, make it safer for pedestrians and bikers.

O’Donnell said it’s not enough.

“My daughter was killed,” she said.

According to the District’s plan, all heavy duty vehicles registered in the District are required to have side guards, which prevent people form falling between the wheels during a collision.

O’Donnell said the truck that hit her daughter did not have side guards.

DC News Now reached out to Ernest Maier, the company whose truck hit O’Donnell, to ask about its vehicle and the registration. However, it was already closed for the day.

In a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday, the company said, “the driver remained on the scene. Ernest Maier and the driver are fulling cooperating with The Metropolitan Police Department. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the bicyclist.”

“There has to be consequences for these things,” said O’Donnell. “I’ll never hear that laughter (again). Don’t have anyone else suffering like I’m suffering. But more importantly don’t have someone’s life stolen from them.”

Morin will hold a memorial bike installation for O’Donnell on Monday at 6pm at the scene of the crash. Those attending are asked to wear all white.

Installations will also be held Saturday at 6pm for Michael Hawkins Randall and Charles Jackson at Minnesota Ave NE and Nannie Hellen Boroughs Avenue NE. And Friday at 7pm for Michael Gordon at Rhode Island Ave NW and 7th Street NW.