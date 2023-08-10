WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There is no shortage of family-friendly activities in the DMV that will help you stretch your dollar. Sarah Acors, the creator of 4DMVKids uses her social media accounts for family-friendly events in our area.

“4DMVKids is a platform that showcases events, activities, and things to do for kids ages 3-12 in Washington DC, Maryland, and VA,” said Acors.

Acors loves to visit family-friendly places around the DMV and share them with her more than 12,000 Instagram followers.

Her family recently visited the National Children’s Museum which currently has a special exhibit Let’s Get Curious.

“It’s fun,” said Acors. “Even kids who are not familiar with Curious George can kinda relate to him through the different themes of the exhibit.”

The special exhibit Let’s Get Curious runs until September 4th. The National Children’s Museum cost $15.95 per person.

Acors says if you’re at the National Mall the Hirshhorn Museum is also a must-see..

“I really appreciate the Hirshhorn and their willingness to include children in all of their displays and art expression,” said Acors.

The Hirshhorn Museum is free and is open every day from 10 am -5:30 pm.

To follow 4DMVKids on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4dmvkids/