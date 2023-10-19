WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for a spooky event for you and your family to enjoy while stretching your dollar why not check out Harbor Halloween at National Harbor.

“Halloween is such a fun time of year for kids of all ages,” said Deborah Topcik.

Deborah Topcik, the Marketing Director at National Harbor, said the free family-friendly events get bigger and better every year.

“Free trick-or-treating, entertainment, movies the wheel… you can’t go wrong with that,” said Topcik.

This year there are more than 30 retailers signed up to do trick or treating.

Topcik said people can also enjoy the movie Hocus Pocus and the pumpkin carving contest.

“We give our chefs and artists a pumpkin,” said Topcik. “They have 30 minutes to make some great creations.”

And of course, costumes are encouraged.. even for your pets.

Topcik said they have a Pet Paw-Rade for your four-legged friends to show off their costumes and even win prizes.