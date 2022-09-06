WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A US Diplomat hit and killed by a truck last month was laid to rest this week.

42-year-old Sarah Langenkamp was riding her bike down River Road in Bethesda when a truck that was making a right-hand turn hit her. Langenkamp was in a marked bike lane.

Tuesday, people from all over the world including family, friends, foreign service workers and ambassadors gathered to celebrate her life at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

“I feel lonely without Sarah, but we’ll make it through. I was so touched by seeing everyone here today,” said her husband, Daniel Langenkamp. “I just wanted to show Sarah that we loved her.”

Family members described Sarah as “Super Sarah,” a nickname she gave to herself as a child.

They said she lived up to that name as she worked to change the world.

“Sarah wasn’t a talker, she was a doer,” said Kristina Kvien, US Ambassador-Designate to the Republic of Armenia.

Sarah worked for the State Department for more than 17 years and served in places like Uganda, Cote D’Ivoire and most recently Ukraine.

In fact, the family was just evacuated from Ukraine to Maryland a few weeks before the crash.

Daria Kaleniuk, the Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center in Kyiv Ukraine, recounted a story about Sarah helping to supply the Ukrainian people with the proper gear to fight the advancing Russian army. She said overnight, Sarah raised $5,000 on her own to purchase helmets and jackets for civilians who decided to fight for their homes.

“When bureaucracy was not able to deliver, Sarah did. It’s a big loss for Ukraine, for the free world and for the people that believe democracy matters,” said Kaleniuk.

Sarah’s eldest son Oliver also spoke briefly.

“I actually never heard most of these stories about my mom,” he said. “I Just think that means that she doesn’t think she’s a hero. She thinks that raising $5,000 and helmets herself isn’t a ton, and I think she could’ve done so much more. But, she couldn’t,” he said.

So instead, others will do more. That starts with a campaign by her husband to make the DMV safer for cyclists.

“So other families don’t have to face what we’ve gone through. It’s really awful and no one should have to see their parents die on the roads for no reason,” said Daniel Langenkamp.