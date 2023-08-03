A beautiful close up of ripples on a pond.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for a fun outdoor activity to enjoy with your family why not check out Kenilworth Parks & Aquatic Gardens.

“It’s an amazing place in the District of Columbia, it’s right on the border with Maryland,’ said Program Manager of Visitor Services Vince Vaise.

Vaise said it has 35 ponds full of lilies and lotus flowers and this time of year it’s a symphony of colors.

“Were actually the only park service unit that out jam is aquatic plants,” said Vaise.

The Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens are open year-round except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.