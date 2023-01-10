WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Community members are demanding answers days after a teenager was shot and killed by a DC homeowner.

“This man shoots somebody, shoots somebody,” said Sean Long. “(Karon) ain’t got no weapon, just walking on the street at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, just looking at some cars and he gets killed.”

Long is the grandfather of Karon Blake.

Blake was shot and killed early Saturday morning after a man confronted him for allegedly breaking into cars on Quincy Street Northeast. Police have not released the name of the man who shot him. The man has also not been charged or arrested for murdering the boy.

“Give me justice. Give the family justice. Do your job. Let the jury deal with it,” said Long.

Tuesday night hundreds of people gathered for a community meeting at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center. Councilmember Zachary Parker, who hosted the meeting, said it was an opportunity for people to ask questions about what happened.

But, the main question of the shooter’s identity was not answered.

“No matter how you look at it, this is a homicide. So let’s not treat this as though this person needs to be protected from the community. We need to be protected from them,” said one speaker.

“If names are released early on that could adversely impact this case. And I don’t think anybody standing in front of me or watching this wants to do anything that could adversely impact this case,” said Police Chief Robert Contee during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Contee said MPD is actively investigating this case, along with the US Attorney’s Office.

“This process takes time and our detectives have been communicating with the US Attorney’s Office since we were called to the scene,” said the Chief.

He also berated the public for posting false information and allegations online, including false accusations and photos of who the shooter is.

“People are making allegations centered around race and that is wrong,” said Contee. “People are rushing to judgment, people are canvassing the community looking for suspects. The spreading of inaccurate information is dangerous.”

According to Contee, the man who shot and killed Karon is an African-American man who does have a concealed carry permit.

“I didn’t know you could get a gun permit and shoot somebody for messing with a car,” said Long.