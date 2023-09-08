District authorities said they are actively searching for Christopher Haynes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The mother of the man that was killed by escaped murder suspect, Christopher Haynes, remains fearful that her family is in constant danger.

On Friday, Sheila Jackson told DC News Now that Haynes is dangerous and she cannot rest until he is apprehended.

The Metropolitan Police (MPD) said Haynes was charged for killing Brent Hayward on Aug. 12 and he was in custody after a special task force caught him in Manassas, Va. earlier this week.

“He is a very bad man,” Jackson said.

But Haynes then escaped George Washington University Hospital’s emergency room on Wednesday where police took him to treat for an alleged pre-existing ankle injury.

D.C. Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said that Haynes assaulted an officer that was changing his handcuffs in the emergency room of the hospital. He was being supervised by two officers at the time of his escape, the chief said.

Terra Baiss, a family friend who is helping the mother raise money through a GoFund me page to relocate, said the family is overwhelmed.

”They’re dealing with stress because the murderer [Haynes] is on the run,” Baiss said. “They’re going through grief, a lot of grief. A lot of crying. They’re upset. They’re not able to eat because they’re so upset.”

The acting chief admitted that two officers should have escorted Haynes to the hospital instead of one, and that is the situation under investigation.

Smith said Hayward’s family has been notified of Haynes’ escape.

“The mom, she’s so stressed out because she’s scared,” Baiss said. “She needs to move away because she’s scared for her and her two sons.”

Baiss said she is concerned at how Haynes was able to escape D.C. police’s custody.

”He was living his life just going anywhere he wanted,” she said. ”Then they find him and then he gets loose.”