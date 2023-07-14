WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The family of a man shot and killed by an off-duty D.C. police commander sued him, the interim police chief and the city for $25 million in damages, according to the official complaint.

The wrongful death lawsuit follows a February statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office citing that prosecutors did not find enough evidence to pursue federal criminal rights charges against Police Commander Jason Bagshaw, after shooting Lazarus Wilson, 23, at the Wharf in Southeast last July.

The lawsuit, filed this week, claims Lazarus Wilson and a friend were at the Wharf to buy a watch, then two people showed up, and assaulted Lazarus Wilson’s friend. The lawsuit claims Bagshaw left a restaurant nearby to investigate, and then shot Lazarus Wilson, who was armed.

A still image from body-worn video of police arriving to where Wilson was shot by an off-duty police officer. MPD released this still image of surveillance video, said to show Wilson armed before he was shot.

The lawsuit alleges Lazarus Wilson was acting in self defense while holding a gun, to defend himself and his friend, who was being led to a car by an armed person.

“He was trying to prevent himself from being robbed, and instead of Commander Bagshaw assessing that situation, he chose just to take action and shoot someone,” said Andrew Clarke, the attorney representing Wilson’s family.

Clarke said the allegations in the lawsuit are based on at least two witness interviews following the shooting, adding that he hopes to receive surveillance video throughout the discovery process as a result of the lawsuit.

A 'statement of facts' detailed in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Lazarus Wilson's family.

Lazarus Wilson’s mother, Tanya Wilson, told reporters after the U.S. Attorneys’ findings, that they “will continue to fight.”

“We will continue to protest. We continue to remember his name,” Tanya Wilson said.

After the shooting, then-police chief Robert Contee said the following about Bagshaw and other officers present at the Wharf the night Lazarus Wilson was shot.

“The fact they were there for themselves, decided to take action in a situation that could have been very dangerous, and deadly for other visitors to that area, I think that says a lot to their character,” Contee said.

There is also conflicting information between police statements, and details in the lawsuit.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claimed Bagshaw fired one round, while the lawsuit claims he fired two.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said Bagshaw identified himself before firing his service weapon, saying, “MPD, drop the gun.”

However, the lawsuit claims Bagshaw “did not announce himself to anyone one [at] the scene prior to taking any action as a law enforcement officer,” and Wilson did not see Bagshaw.

DC police investigate following the shooting of Lazarus Wilson.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled after the lawsuit was filed, though defendants are granted 30 days to reply.

A spokesperson for D.C. police told DC News Now on Friday that they do “not comment on pending litigation.”