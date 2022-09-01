WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The family of a library special police officer killed last month is begging for answers after D.C. police say a former officer shot her in a training exercise.

That officer, 58-year-old Jesse Porter was in court Thursday and was charged with involuntary manslaughter in her death.

The family of 25-year-old Maurica Manyan has a lot of questions. They were hoping to get answers in court, but Porter waived his preliminary hearing, meaning the prosecution didn’t outline their case.

Meantime, Manyan’s family wants people to remember her for the light they say she was.

“Maurica was just always just a very bubbly person. You couldn’t miss her, her smile that she had. She was a mother. She was a daughter. She was a cousin. And she was a friend to many,” said Brittany Beckford, Manyan’s cousin.

“Maurica always had an interest in criminal justice and that’s what she would have wanted to pursue if she was able to continue with college,” Beckford said.

D.C. Police said that retired MPD Lieutenant Jesse Porter was providing ASP baton instruction inside the Anacostia Library on August 4 with several others when he fired a gun at the end of the training and hit Manyan.

“We want to know why there would ever be confusion with a training gun and his real weapon and why at this point in time, Mr. Porter is allowed to walk freely while Maurica Manyan’s family had had to lay their loved one to rest,” said Chelsea Lewis, the family attorney.

Porter waived his preliminary hearing in D.C. Superior Court Thursday, facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

“We honestly do feel robbed of, you know, our family member, my cousin; Damauri, his mom. So we just hoping to really see justice served here,” said Monique Simpson, Manyan’s cousin.

Lewis says they’re extremely frustrated, but “Now that we have some additional time we’ll be able to gather additional information that will hopefully be able to establish to the prosecutor that there may be something more here from our perspective. I know the family would like to see a second degree murder charge.”

“It’s not enough to say it’s an accident. You know, there was intention behind it, in my opinion,” Simpson said.

“There will be a grand jury investigation. The next couple of months will allow there to be time for that investigation and presentation to the grand jury,” Lewis said. “And then ultimately, we’ll find out whether there’s an indictment or not.”

The court set a status hearing for November 2.

Porter’s lawyer told DC News Now he wants to review all the information that has been provided and will be provided.