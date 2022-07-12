Computer generated picture shows what Relisha Rudd could look like, eight years after she vanished.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been eight years since an eight-year-old girl vanished from Southeast D.C. There’s hope a new computer-generated picture from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will help the family of Relisha Rudd finds out what happened to the child.

The picture shows what Rudd would look like today.

It’s included in a flyer handed out by family and neighbors Monday night.

“It’s hard, it’s hard,” said Melissa Young, Relisha’s grandmother.

Rudd vanished in March 2014 near the D.C. General Family Shelter where she stayed. Investigators suspected 51-year-old Khalil Tatum had kidnapped her. The two were spotted at a D.C. hotel.

Tatum shot and killed himself a month after Relisha disappeared.

“We are now at the point where we are looking for remains instead of a physical body,” Young said.

But others hold out hope the young girl is still alive.

“You can’t give up,” said Henderson Long, who has organized the annual effort to hand out flyers. “You must continue searching until you find the missing person alive or their remains.”

Metropolitan Police also handed out flyers.

“I just can’t imagine what would be in a parent’s heart when you’re unable to protect and love your child,” said Assistant Chief Pamela Wheeler-Taylor.

If needed, she and other officers said they would hand out more flyers next year. So will others until they find out what happened.

Meanwhile, you’re asked to contact Metropolitan {olice if you have any information regarding the disappearance of Relisha Rudd. You do not have to give your name.