WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three weeks after D’Angelo Taylor was shot and killed while watching his son play football, his family is pleading for justice.

“I’m angry. I’m sad. Any mother who has lost their child, especially this way, it’s in describable. It’s indescribable how I feel, I have a hole in my heart. I’m so sad, I can’t believe my baby is gone,” said Wenona Brown, Taylor’s mother.

Taylor was shot and killed on September, 1 on the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue, SE.

His family told DC News Now that he was at the makeshift football field trying to reconnect with his son, who was practicing that night. Both his son and daughter witnessed the shooting, as well as the entire youth football team.

“September, 1 was the worst call of my life. My mom called me crying telling me my brother has been shot,” said Phillip Taylor, D’Angelo’s brother. “To have this happen while the kids are here, it’s the most terrifying thing.”

Taylor’s family believes the shooting was targeted.

As of Thursday, police have not made any arrests in the case. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information to call. So is Taylor’s family.

“If you have any information please, please come forward. If you were in my shoes, and this was your son, wouldn’t you want justice for him?” said Brown.

“Somebody’s got to pay, that was senseless. In front of the kids? In front of my grandkids?” said Benjamin Taylor, D’Angelo’s father.

On Thursday, the family held a vigil for Taylor at the field where he was shot.

“My brother was a lover, caring, sharing individual. He loved his kids to death. He always took care of them. Didn’t matter. He was a charismatic person. Everything you could say about him, there ain’t nothing but good,” said Phillip Taylor.

“He was a wonderful human being. He loved his family, he loved his children, he loved his friends. And anyone that came in contact with him, he always uplifted them. He had just a wonderful smile,” said Brown.

Taylor was 36 years old. The father of five was engaged to be married next year and had a sixth child on the way.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest. To report a tip, call 202-727-9099.