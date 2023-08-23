WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Plans are in the works for the famous stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue NW from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.

The roads will be dressed up with more greenery, enhanced lighting, new bike and roller skating lanes and a possible concert venue.

The distance from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to Capitol Hill is famous for its usage on Inauguration Day which occurs every four years.

Darrien Dyrell, a resident of Southwest D.C., bikes along the lanes near the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

“Being on Pennsylvania Avenue is pretty beautiful,” Dyrell said.

“Every time someone comes to town, I bring them down this street to be able to experience riding down to the White House on a bike.” he added.

The experience is not taken for granted by visitors to this part of the Nation’s Capital.

“It kind of gives me shivers a little bit,” Douglas Bouser from Minnesota, said. “It’s part of our history. Part of our democracy and we stand for the United States, and to be able to look back and see the Capitol, it is, breathtaking.”

Bobbi Ruths, is visiting the District from Winchester, Va. She said she has seen many Inaugural parades on TV but did not realize she was standing right where presidents and first ladies have walked after taking the oath of office.

“I was totally unaware this is the stretch where they were coming down,” she said.

Dyrell said he hopes renovations will “not only revive this street but the people here who once took care” of the land.

The National Capital Planning Commission, working with the District of Columbia Government, National Park Service and General Services Administration hope to complete the first phase of the revival project by July 2026.