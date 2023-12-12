WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that killed two men in Northeast, D.C. on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of 4th St., N.E. at about 12:05 a.m. There, they found two men in the roadway with gunshot wounds. They died there.

They were identified as 28-year-old Octavio Quintano, of Silver Spring, Md., and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.