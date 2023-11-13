WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday evening.

A man was crossing the intersection of Texas Ave. and Chaplin St., S.E. at about 6:45 p.m. when he was hit by a silver or gray sedan. The driver fled northbound in the 4400 block of Texas Ave., S.E.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

He was identified by MPD as William Bush, 65, of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.