WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a person was fatally shot near a soccer field Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of 18th St., NW. across from the Marie Reed Recreational Center.

Police say the victim is an adult and is left with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has several tattoos and was last seen wearing dark clothing with a tan, camel-colored bucket hat.