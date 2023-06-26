Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading immunologist and infectious disease researcher who many know from the COVID-19 pandemic, will teach in the School of Medicine.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Georgetown University said that Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose name became synonymous with efforts to combat and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the United States during the pandemic associated with it, will join its school staff in July.

Georgetown said that Fauci will be a Distinguished University Professor at the Division of Infectuous Diseases. The academic division provides clinical care, conducts research, and trains future doctors in infectious diseases. Fauci also will have an appointment at the McCourt School of Public Policy.

“The rank of University Professor is Georgetown’s highest professional honor that recognizes extraordinary achievement in scholarship, teaching and service,” a statement from Georgetown University said.

Fauci not only is a doctor, but a leading immunologist and infectious disease researcher who has been an advisor to seven U.S. presidents. Fauci most recently served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes Of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland.

The university said that Fauci will join Georgetown starting July 1.

“I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on the Jesuit tradition of public service,” Fauci said in the release. “This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions.”