WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A major hurdle was crossed Monday for the next set of COVID boosters when the FDA approved updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The CDC still has to sign off – an advisory panel is scheduled to issue recommendations on Tuesday, putting the new boosters on track to be ready as early as this week.

The approvals come as pockets of outbreaks pop up locally, causing one school district to mandate masks when an outbreak happens.

But will the new booster help stop the spread?

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said the boosters aren’t necessarily going to do much to stop the spread of infection, but they’re important to keep people out of the hospital.

“It is good news for people, especially high-risk individuals, who can now top off their antibodies and have more protection against severe disease caused by current variants,” Adalja said.

He said there’s been an uptick in cases every summer since the virus was discovered.

“What’s different about that this year is that there’s really a lot of delinkage or decoupling with hospitalizations, meaning COVID has become more of an outpatient illness,” Adalja said.

But, there are still reported outbreaks. After several cases at an elementary school in Silver Spring, Montgomery County Public Schools sent a letter last week saying students in a classroom with three or more cases have to wear masks based on CDC recommendations.

Most school districts in the D.C. area have ended COVID vaccine requirements, so should kids get the new booster?

“I think that the value is really going to be in the high-risk population,” Adalja said. “So if there are children who have asthma, who have diabetes, who’ve had a kidney transplant, a lung transplant, or whatever it may be, immunocompromised, that’s where the benefit is really going to be.”

Adalja says getting a longer-term vaccine to cover all variants will still take several years to develop.

“These boosters are not necessarily going to do much when it comes to stopping the spread of infection,” Adalja said. “The boosters are really meant to prevent severe disease from occurring. So that’s why high-risk people should really take advantage of these.”

Adalja said while thinking about COVID, it’s also important to remember your yearly flu shot.

“Because we know that it wears off by the end of the season…But if the only time that you can get them is at the same time and you’re getting this COVID-19 booster next week, then get the flu vaccine,” Adalja said.